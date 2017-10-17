Get ready to laugh, as Rascal Flatts joins Blake Shelton for the battle rounds on “The Voice”

BMLG

Things are about to get very interesting on The Voice, as Blake Shelton’s pals Rascal Flatts join him to mentor his team.

Blake and Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus have a long history of working together, and the foursome shares a similar sense of humor, something they admit slowed down production a bit.

“Seven months! We started last September,” Jay says, joking about how long it took to film their parts with Blake, which were often interrupted by laughter.

“I tell you what, it was so much fun to be in there with Blake,” Jay continues, “because we know him so well. I mean, he spent the better part of almost two years on the road with us. So, we know each other’s humor, we know each other’s inside jokes.”

In the end, things went so well, everyone was begging for more.

“It was funny,” Jay recalls, “after the second day of filming, you know, the entire cast and the producers are walking up going, ‘We wish we had one season with just the four of you guys. This would be like one of the best things ever.’”

You can catch Blake and Rascal Flatts on The Voice starting Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

