Girl on the Opry: Dolly celebrates a Grand Ole half century in 2019

Dolly Parton seems to be everywhere these days, as she promotes the new Dumplin’ soundtrack — which is out today — and works on her own Netflix series. Even though the Country Music Hall of Famer will turn 73 on January 19, it doesn’t seem like she’ll be slowing down any in 2019.

In fact, the global superstar will celebrate half a century of Opry membership on January 4.

“It was always my dream to be on the Opry,” Dolly reminisces. “I actually got to sing on the Grand Ole Opry when I was about 10 years old. I officially became a member back in 1969 and I cannot believe next year I will celebrate 50 proud years of being a member of the Grand Ole Opry!”

Of all her accomplishments, Dolly still ranks being an Opry cast member at the top.

“They call it the ‘Mother Church’ because the old Ryman was a church,” she explains, “but it’s sacred to me, wherever it goes — the church of my heart. For me, the Opry is like the song ‘New York, New York’ — if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere.”

To celebrate, Dolly will do two shows at the Opry on Saturday, October 12, with Thursday and Friday performances paying tribute to her as well. Tickets for the Dolly Week 2019 performances are on sale now at Opry.com.

