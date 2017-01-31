“Grace and Frankie” — and Dolly? Lily Tomlin Says It’s Still a Possibility

ABC/Image Group LA

Will Dolly Parton ever reunite with her 9 to 5 co-stars on their new Netflix series, Grace and Frankie?

While the country icon from East Tennessee has always indicated her willingness to be on the show, Jane Fonda at one point expressed her doubt about whether her new vehicle with Lily Tomlin was really the right fit. Now, it sounds like she may have changed her mind.

“We’re trying to get her,” Lily told Entertainment Tonight. “She has so much stuff this year that I don’t know if she’s going to be able to do it.”

“Jane and I both want her on the show,” she added, “One of these days we’re trying to work it in.”

Jane and Dolly were set to reunite at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards to present Lily the Life Achievement honor, but Dolly had to go it alone because Jane was too sick to attend. In November, Lily presented Dolly with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 50th annual CMAs.

