Grammy Fashion 2017: Kelsea Ballerini Can’t Wait to Show Off Her Beyonce-Inspired Dress

With less than two weeks to go before the 59th Annual Grammys, the countdown is on for Nashville’s nominees to make their fashion choices.

Best New Artist contender Kelsea Ballerini has already made her wardrobe decision, and she’s pretty excited about it.

“I just picked my dress like two hours ago,” she said at the recent Music City celebration for the nominees. “I picked it two hours ago. It’s my favorite dress I’ve ever worn! And it looks like Beyonce!”

Things are much more up in the air for first-time nominee Cassadee Pope, who’s up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Think of You” with Chris Young.

“Oh my gosh!… I haven’t decided yet,” Cassadee revealed. “I have a great team here, a few people that I love working with. I might use some L.A. people out there. I’m not really sure yet. But I like a very fresh look, you know more natural with the makeup. I don’t really know what I’m wearing yet,” she admitted.

Best Country Song contender Thomas Rhett proved even one of the guys can have a fashion emergency, sporting some new threads at the party at Nashville’s Loews Vanderbilt Hotel.

“I had nothing to wear and my stylist was out of town, so I walked into the mall and just picked the one that I thought was good. So it has a tiger on it. Yeah,” he laughed.

The 2017 Grammys will be handed out Sunday, February 12 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. You can watch the ceremony live starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

