“Happens Like That”: How FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Tacoma, Washington helped inspire Granger Smith’s new song

Granger Smith co-wrote his new single with Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, as the two were sitting on a tour bus, watching fans file into a show in Tacoma, Washington.

“Writing on tour, in the heart of our fans… is a game changer for me,” Granger tells Billboard. “We can literally look out the window of the bus and write songs about the town where we are parked…I can’t get more connected than that.”

The subject of the song, however, came straight from his and Tyler’s personal lives.

“[It] came from the idea that as soon as you sort of stop looking and are content with being single, that’s when the love of your life walks into your life,” Granger says. “That narrative unfolded as all of us had lived it. It’s when we least expect it– it happens like that.”

You’ll be able to stream or download “Happens Like That” on May 19, ahead of Granger’s new album, which is due this fall.

