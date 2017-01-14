Hear Tim & Faith’s New Duet from “The Shack”

ABC/Image Group LA

We get our biggest preview yet of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s new duet “Keep Your Eyes on Me” in the new trailer for The Shack.

Tim and Faith wrote the song for the movie about a father who questions his beliefs after a tragedy befalls his family. Tim plays the main character’s best friend, and also serves as the narrator for the film.

“The Tim/Faith song ‘Keep Your Eyes on Me’ that anchors the movie is brilliant, resonating perfectly with one of the film’s deepest threads: an invitation to trust,” William P. Young, the author who wrote the best-selling book on which the picture is based, tells People.

The Shack is set to open March 3.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...