Hello, Dolly!: Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman Adopts a Little Girl

In between singing the national anthem at Monday’s college championship game and readying a new album, Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman found time to squeeze in one more major task — she’s a new mommy.

“The New Year brought our family new love,” Kimberly shared on Facebook, along with a picture of her two girls and her husband Stephen. “We’re so excited to introduce you to Daisy’s little sister, Dolly Grace.”

Her band mates were quick to chime in with their congratulations on the adoption.

“Little Big Town just got a little bit bigger. Introducing baby Dolly. We love you angel,” LBT shared on their official Instagram page.

“Dolly Grace, you don’t even know how much you are already loved,” Karen Fairchild added.

Even though Kimberly’s now the mother of two little ones, she won’t have much time to slow down. The band plays Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa getaway vacation next week in Mexico, ahead of the February 24 release of their new album, The Breaker.

