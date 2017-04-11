Here Comes the Bride: Kelsea Ballerini says wedding bells are a sure thing for 2017

Even though she just got engaged in December, Kelsea Ballerini tells Billboard there’s definitely a 2017 wedding in her future.

“We’re just now planning it,” she says of her upcoming nuptials to aspiring Australian artist Morgan Evans, adding that the two are “absolutely” tying the knot this year.

The 23-year-old’s sophomore album is also a sure thing for the coming months, and Kelsea’s previously said it will include a duet with her husband-to-be.

Right now, “Yeah Boy,” the final single from her 2015 debut, The First Time, is in country music’s top-ten.

