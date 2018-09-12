“Here I Am”: Dolly Parton’s collaboration with pop star Sia arrives tonight, as “Dumplin'” heads to Netflix

ABC/Lou Rocco

Dolly Parton’s soundtrack for the new movie Dumplin’ will include superstar collaborations on some of her biggest hits, as well as six new tunes co-written with super-producer Linda Perry.

Miranda Lambert, gospel and R&B legend Mavis Staples, rocker Elle King and bluegrass stars Alison Krauss and Rhonda Vincent are just some of the guest vocalists who’ll join Dolly on the album.

The first track, “Here I Am,” comes out at midnight Eastern tonight, and features pop star Sia, who just like Dolly, happens to be known for wearing a wig. Sia’s, however, usually conceals her face. “Here I Am” was originally recorded on Dolly’s 1971 Coat of Many Colors album.

The Dumplin’ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is set to arrive on November 30, with the film to premiere on Netflix sometime this year. In the movie, Danielle Macdonald plays a plus-size teen who takes inspiration from Dolly’s music, as she rebels against the beauty-pageant culture embraced by her mother.

Jennifer Aniston plays her mom and is one of the film’s executive producers as well. Both Aniston and Macdonald appear on the soundtrack, too.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...