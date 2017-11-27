Here’s to a “Smooth” recovery: FGL’s Tyler Hubbard healing after back surgery

ABC/Paula Lobo

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard is kicking off the holiday season by recovering from back surgery.

“Here’s some morning laughs for ya’ll,” he shared, along with an Instagram video showing him sitting on the side of his bed in a hospital gown after his operation. “Ya boy was feeling like I just drank a whole bottle of Old Camp Whiskey… the hospital had that good stuff,” he added, comparing his post-surgery painkillers to FGL’s peach/pecan whiskey.

Tyler went on to reveal he’s been battling back problems for some time: “On a real note I am so thankful to have my back fixed and on its way to being 100% again… I’ve been dealing with this for years and tried everything to avoid surgery but I’m so glad it’s over, in case you can’t tell by the smile on my face.”

The “Smooth” singer admits he’s not particularly excited about having to take it easy, however.

“Now I start the hardest part for me… laying around the house and trying to be still until recovery is over,” Tyler finished, adding the hashtag #bored.

Chances are, there’ll be plenty to keep Tyler occupied. He and his wife Hayley are expecting their first child, a girl, on December 20.

