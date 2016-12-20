Hillary Scott Celebrates Christmas with Her Family Wednesday on “Today”

ABC/Chris Hollo

If you’ve ever wondered what the holidays are like at Hillary Scott’s house, you’ll have the chance to find out Wednesday morning.

Jenna Bush Hager recently traveled to the Lady Antebellum front-woman’s home on the outskirts of Nashville to talk yuletide traditions and catch the Scott Family doing what they do best. Hillary’s mom Linda Davis, her dad Lang Scott and little sister Rylee join her around the piano for some Christmas carols, during the segment set to air December 21 on the Today show. You can catch it starting at 7 a.m. on NBC.

Hillary and her folks have plenty to celebrate this holiday season. They’re up for two Grammys at next year’s ceremony, for their album together Love Remains and its first single, “Thy Will.”

