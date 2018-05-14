History decoded: Scotty McCreery helps Nashville teacher with JFK lecture

Triple Tigers

Some Nashville-area students may get a pretty spectacular lecture on the Kennedy assassination, thanks in part to Scotty McCreery.

As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, the American Idol winner shared a tweet from educator Drew Van Huss. It seems author Brad Meltzer has agreed to help him teach, if he can get enough traction on social media.

“Let’s help Drew Van Huss reach his goal of 50,000 retweets so his favorite author Brad Meltzer will co-lecture his students…” Scotty shared. “And be sure and thank a teacher for all they do!”

Among his best-sellers, Meltzer wrote History Decoded: The 10 Greatest Conspiracies of All Time, which includes a section on the murder of President John F. Kennedy.

Scotty recently made a little history himself, landing his first #1 country single, “Five More Minutes.” The follow-up is “This Is It,” which he wrote about his fiancée.

