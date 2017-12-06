Holidays in the “it” city: Wynonna, Emmylou Harris and Pam Tillis star in “A Nashville Christmas”

Courtesy of getTV/Sony

A who’s-who of the most legendary female vocalists in Music City come together for this week’s premiere of getTV’s very first original special. Wynonna, Emmylou Harris, Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan all star in Thursday night’s A Nashville Christmas.

With Music City on the rise, Emmylou says it’s no wonder the network traveled to Nashville for some of its first original programming.

“We’re the ‘it’ city, don’t you know?” she laughs. “I don’t know when that happened, but all of the sudden, we are the ‘it ‘ city. But we are Music City USA, before we were the ‘it’ city.”

In addition to covering Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors” on the show, Emmylou also duets with Wynonna on “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem,” a song she first discovered when she was making her classic 1979 Christmas album, Light of the Stable, with Ricky Skaggs and The Whites.

“Because we were doing it with kind of a bluegrass-y band, that instrumentation,” Emmy explains, “’Beautiful Star,’ I believe it was Ricky and the Whites who brought that song to me, because I really wasn’t familiar with it.”

The Judds also recorded an equally famous version on their 1987 holiday album.

In addition to her duet with Emmylou, Wynonna also performs a stirring rendition of another Christmas classic.

“Love hanging out with Wynonna, she is something else, and what a voice!” Emmylou tells ABC Radio. “I mean, really. It was stunning to be able to be there and hear her do her live version of ‘O Holy Night.’ Just magnificent.”

A Nashville Christmas premieres Thursday, December 7 at 8 p.m. ET on getTV with re-broadcasts throughout the holiday season.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...