“Hometown Girl”: Why Josh Turner’s new #1 is especially for his female fans — and the guys, too!

MCA Nashville

Josh Turner returns to the top of the country chart this week with “Hometown Girl.” While you might assume the South Carolina native is envisioning his wife Jennifer when he sings his hit, he says he’s actually thinking about his female fans, thanks to the song’s universal message.

“There might not be a girl out there who feels like they can relate to the whole song, but they can relate to bits and pieces of it…,” he tells ABC Radio. “I feel like they can relate to different lines or different verses in this song and they’ve really kinda latched on to it.”

The artist who broke through with “Long Black Train” finds that “Hometown Girl” is a tune his male audience relates to as well.

“For my guy fans out there, I feel like that’s the kind of girl they’re either looking for, or they have already, or they wish they had,” Josh says.

“It basically tells the story of this girl who has the potential to go and do anything she puts her mind to,” he goes on, “but yet she doesn’t forget where she came from and she’s got a sense of humility, and just got her head screwed on straight.”



“Hometown Girl” is from Josh’s Deep South album, which recently debut at #1 on the Billboard country albums chart.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...