Honey, I’m Home! Shania Twain Sets Up Shop at the Country Music Hall of Fame

ABC/Image Group LA

We’re already expecting a new album from Shania Twain this year, but that’s not the only exciting development ahead for the Canadian superstar in 2017.

On Tuesday, we learned Shania will be the subject of a new exhibit set to open at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on June 26. Don’t worry: you’ll have plenty of time to travel to Nashville to check it out: the display of Shania memorabilia will be on display through June 17, 2018.

Shania’s first new album since 2002’s Up! is expected well before the exhibit opens.

The CMHOF is revealing its 2017 plans online all this week, via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...