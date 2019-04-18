Honky Tonk Money Machine? George Strait rakes in record cash at two recent shows

George Strait might’ve retired from touring five years ago, but he’s still making as much money on the road as he ever has.

King George ranks #2 on Billboard’s latest Hot Tours ranking, second only to pop star Pink. There’s a pretty considerable difference though: Pink raked in more than $28 million for fourteen dates, while Strait made nearly $25 million for just two.

The “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar” hitmaker took in $12.7 million for his March 17 engagement at NRG Stadium in Houston. It’s the biggest concert ever for the venue, surpassing recent shows by Beyonce and Jay-Z and Taylor Swift.

It also ranks as Strait’s second-best moneymaker ever: The only time he made more was the final show of his farewell tour. He banked more than $18 million for the June 7, 2014 set at AT&T Stadium near Dallas.

The Country Music Hall of Famer’s other recent show was March 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. He did pretty well there too, tallying another $12 million.

Strait’s latest chart-topping album is the newly released Honky Tonk Time Machine.

