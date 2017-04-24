Honky Tonk Nights on Broadway: Brad Paisley brings John Fogerty & Timbaland to Tootsie’s

ABC/Image Group LA

Brad Paisley took the stage at the world-famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge Sunday night in downtown Nashville, celebrating the release of Love and War, along with many of the superstars who appear on his new album.

Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer John Fogerty joined Brad for his ninety-minute-plus set, contributing his own hits, as well as the pair’s anthem of support for America’s veterans, which is the record’s title track. Country Music Hall-of-Famer Bill Anderson and hip-hop/R&B artist and super-producer Timbaland also stopped by to show off their contributions to Love and War.

Earlier in the evening, Brad unveiled the visual album that accompanies his eleventh studio effort, which is said to be the first of its kind in country music.

Brad also revealed he’ll be the face of Sarah Cannon’s Band Against Cancer campaign this year, with his #1 hit “Today” serving as its official song. The organization that works to fight cancer is inspired by legendary Opry comedian Minnie Pearl, whose real name was Sarah Cannon.

