How Blake Shelton Celebrates His Number Ones with His Mama

Warner Music Nashville

Even though Blake Shelton clocks the 23rd #1 of his career this week on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, the Oklahoma native says it means just as much to him as his very first.

“I’ve been in this business long enough to know that a number one single should be celebrated and never taken for granted,” the star of The Voice says. “I’m just as excited about ‘Guy with a Girl’ going #1 as I was ‘Austin.’ The first thing I did when I found out today was call my mom, just like I did with my first and every #1,” he reveals.

The three-time nominee will perform “Every Time I Hear That Song” Wednesday night on The People’s Choice Awards, which air live from Los Angeles starting at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Blake has a shot at taking home Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album for If I’m Honest at the fan-voted awards show.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...