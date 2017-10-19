How Blake Shelton’s time “At the House” with Gwen influenced his new album, “Texoma Shore”

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images via ABC

Blake Shelton’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani played a big part in inspiring his new album, Texoma Shore.

“I was spending a lot of time this past summer out on Lake Texoma,” Blake says. “There was one week in particular where it was just Gwen and I out there just basically hanging out. We finally had some time off, so we went out on the water every day, went back up to the house every night and just had one of the greatest times of my life.”

At the same time, Blake had discovered the track, “At the House,” which influenced his decision to name the project Texoma Shore.

“We were listening to this song and relating to it and realizing, ‘Man, this is one of those summers that we’re always going to remember,’” he reveals.

The star of The Voice will perform “At the House” October 30 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, ahead of the record’s November 3 release. The project’s lead single, “I’ll Name the Dogs,” is already nearing the top ten.

Here’s the complete track listing for Blake Shelton’s Texoma Shore:

“I’ll Name the Dogs”

“At the House”

“Beside You Babe”

“Why Me”

“Money”

“Turnin’ Me On”

“The Wave”

“Got the T-Shirt”

“Hangover Due”

“When the Wine Wears Off”

“I Lived It”

