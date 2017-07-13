How do you duet without your partner? Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett explain

Valory Music Co.

With the increasing popularity of duets like “The Fighter” and “Craving You,” what’s an artist to do when their collaborator is not on the road with them?

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood actually had the luxury of performing their hit together when Carrie accompanied the Aussie on tour Down Under last December. But now that they’re not out together, Carrie appears via video while Keith sings live.

But when it comes to Thomas Rhett’s #1, “Craving You,” in the absence of Maren Morris, he just goes it alone.

“It just sounds really bad when she’s not there,” TR deadpans.

“No, you know the song was actually written not even as a duet, so we kinda just go back to the way that it was recorded in the first place. We didn’t put Maren on until way later. And yes, we miss her, but I guess it’s fine without it,” he concludes.

Maren occasionally appeared onstage to sing “Craving You” with Thomas on his Home Team Tour, because her now-fiance Ryan Hurd was on the trek. Now, of course, Maren is out with Sam Hunt on the 15 in a 30 tour.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...