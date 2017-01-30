How Reba McEntire’s Dilemma Led to Recording “Back to God”

BMLG

This Friday, Reba McEntire releases the first gospel album of her career, the double set, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope. Its first single is a song she’s loved since it was first recorded back in 2008.

“’Back to God’ was my favorite song on Randy Houser‘s first album…” the Country Music Hall of Famer recalls. “When that song would come on, I would sit there and listen to it and I said, ‘I’d love to record that some day.’ But he did such a good job, I thought, ‘Ew, I don’t think I could beat him on that!’” she jokes.

But if Reba hadn’t been a little over-zealous in the studio, she might never have done Randy’s song.

“We had recorded like 16 songs,” she recalls, “and we couldn’t figure out which ones to cut out to have an album.”

The Oklahoma native was all in when the label suggested she do a double set — even though that meant she was suddenly short.

“We needed four more songs, and so I said, ‘Oh my gosh, I forgot Randy’s song.’ And so that’s when I recorded ‘Back to God’…”

Reba even got to make a video for the song, which was shot in East Nashville.

“It’s not a church anymore,” she says of the location, “and they don’t know what they’re gonna do with it. But it’s on the historical register, so it’s not gonna be torn down, thank the Lord… We went in and Mason Dixon shot the video and he did a great job and it just really does touch my heart.”

