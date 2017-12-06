“Hubs is a photographer:” Marriage looks good on Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini is enjoying married life. The singer, who wed fellow artist Morgan Evans on Saturday on a Mexican beach, is currently relaxing on her tropical honeymoon. Kelsea now shared a series of photos taken by Morgan showing their time together in paradise.
“Hubs is a photographer,” she captioned the photos on Instagram.
The four pictures show a glowing Kelsea lounging by the beach and in the pool in a sleek white, low-back, one-piece bathing suit.
The couple met in March of 2016 in Australia and nine months later, Morgan proposed to Kelsea over breakfast in their kitchen in Nashville.
