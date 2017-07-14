Huntin’, Fishin’ and Rakin’ in the Dough: Luke Bryan is country’s top money-maker of 2016, according to “Billboard”

ABC/Image Group LA

Four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan is country music’s top money maker of 2016, according to a new ranking by Billboard.

Luke raked in $27.3 million last year to land at #8 on the publication’s list of the top 50 money makers. While that’s nothing to sneeze at, it’s roughly half of what the #1 earner made: Beyonce claims that title with $62.1 mill.

Kenny Chesney was the seventh biggest touring act in the U.S. last year, enough to secure the #10 spot with just a bit more than $25 million. Carrie Underwood is the sole country female on the tally, coming in at #14 with close to $20 million in revenue.

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks ranks 18th at $16 million, with $75,000 of those earnings coming solely from his fourth-quarter profits from streaming on Amazon Music.

Two-time ACM Entertainer Jason Aldean is farther down the list at #25, with more than $14 million.

The Dixie Chicks make a surprise appearance on Billboard’s tally, occupying the #22 spot with close to $15 million, mainly from their DCX MMXVI world tour.

Farther down the list, you’ll find Florida Georgia Line, Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban, and Blake Shelton.

