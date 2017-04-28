Huntin’, Fishin’ or Lovin’ Every Day? Luke Bryan is ready for you to pick a team

ABC/Image Group LA

One week from today, Luke Bryan launches his Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

While Luke’s fans have embraced all those passions mentioned in his #1 song, the four-time Entertainer of the Year is apparently ready for everyone to declare an allegiance. As he sets out on his new tour, he’s offering them a choice of t-shirts corresponding with each pastime.

The #TeamHuntin’ shirt is green with a pair of antlers, while #TeamFishin’ is blue with an angling logo. #TeamLovin’ is red with a heart. You can order the team shirts from Luke’s website. They’ll set you back $25 apiece or $65 for a set of all three.

