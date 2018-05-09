“I Hate Love Songs”: Kelsea Ballerini is ready to do “the funny thing” in new video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video for Kelsea Ballerini’s most recent #1 song, “Legends,” is nominated for both Female Video of the Year at the upcoming CMT Music Awards, and for the night’s top honor, Video of the Year.

Kelsea couldn’t be happier to be a double nominee at the June 6 ceremony.

“‘Legends’ is definitely the most intense video I’ve done,” she explains, “and it’s the kind of video that I feel like gives a different perspective to the song, where people think it’s a break-up song, but it’s bigger than that. I’ve always loved those kind of videos as a fan, so I was really proud of it. And to see it get nominated twice is really cool.”

Kelsea happens to have the video for her new single, “I Hate Love Songs,” waiting in the wings, and she hints it will explore unknown territory for her as a performer.

“It’s done,” she confides to ABC Radio. “It comes out soon! I hadn’t done the funny thing yet in a video. I’ve done a lot of the ‘Peter Pan’ and the big blowy dresses, and the dramatic stuff. But I just kinda wanted to be chill and funny in this one. So we’ll see if it goes over.”

