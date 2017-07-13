If you like “Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland is ready with another round

BMLG

What happens when a Calvin Klein model, an MTV-Award-winning video director and one of their former bandmates form a new trio? You get Midland — and a pretty big “Drinkin’ Problem.”

The threesome has managed to crack the top ten with their very first single, and on September 22, their 13-track debut album will follow. So far, we don’t know what it will be called.

Just in case you’re wondering, lead singer Mark Wystrach was the male model, while Cameron Duddyhas directed music videos for huge pop stars like Jennifer Lopez, Bruno Mars and Fifth Harmony. Guitarist Jess Carson had previously been in another band with Cameron.

