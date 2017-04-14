I’m No Angel: Chris Stapleton unleashes “Broken Halos” as first track from second album

ABC/Image Group LA

Chris Stapleton first premiered his new song, “Broken Halos,” last December on Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountains Rise telethon to help victims of the East Tennessee wildfires. Now, it’s also the first studio track you can hear from the Kentucky native’s forthcoming sophomore album.

You can check out an audio-only version of the opening song on From A Room: Volume 1 on YouTube, or you can instantly download the track by pre-ordering the follow-up to Traveller.

The new album is due May 5, with a second set also recorded at historic RCA Studio A following later in 2017. Look for the project’s lead single, “Either Way,” in the coming weeks.

