In between touring with FGL and Brad Paisley, Dustin Lynch has his work cut out for him

ABC/Image Group LA

This weekend, Dustin Lynch wrapped up his run on Florida Georgia Line’s Dig Your Roots Tour. Now that he has a little break, the Tullahoma, Tennessee native has a big task on the horizon: turning in his third album.

“I’ve got to finish it in May!” he admits. “So it’ll hopefully come out [at the] end of the summer…”

The lead single from the album, “Seein’ Red,” has already hit the top of the charts, and from the response Dustin is getting to the follow-up, it looks like ne may be looking at another number one.

“’Small Town Boy,’ you know we’ve been getting to play for about a year, and we can already tell it’s gonna be the biggest song of my career this early on,” Dustin says. “So it’s going to be an exciting 2017 summer and…we’re testing some other new songs on the road too, so that’s fun.”

On May 18, Dustin kicks off his summer dates with Brad Paisley in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...