Is Garth’s autobiography a book or a boxed set? “It’s the whole enchilada,” he says

Garth Brooks is about to make his debut as an author: his first written work — the initial volume of his autobiography, no less — comes out November 14. But in typical Garth fashion, it won’t be just an ordinary book: it’ll come with five CDs featuring audio-visual content that’s never been seen or heard by the public before.

“What is The Anthology?” Garth asks in a new video previewing the project. “It’s the whole enchilada, man. The First Five Years, probably the craziest five years of my life, told by everybody that was there every day. Stories you have heard, stories you haven’t heard, but stories told from different angles.”

As for what to call the package, Garth admits he’s at a loss.

“You can’t call it a book because it’s music with packaging,” he says. “Or is it a book with music? Music that built the Garth Brooks sound, but yet has never been released. Pictures that even I have never seen.”

The Anthology|Part I: The First Five Years covers the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year’s first five albums. You can pre-order it now, and get a glimpse at what to expect at Anthology.GarthBrooks.com.

