“It Just Comes Natural”: George Strait to play Vegas and beyond in 2018

Since he retired from touring in 2014, George Strait has made T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas his unofficial home to play live. That’s a relationship that will continue into 2018.

King George has schedule two shows for February 2 and 3, with tickets going on sale Friday, October 27.

“We said from the beginning that we would listen to the fans and follow what they want,” George explains. “Fan support is just as strong now as it was when we started, and we are responding to that interest by adding shows in 2018.”

Fellow Texans Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen will open the concerts at T-Mobile Arena.

The Country-Music-Hall-of-Famer has also scheduled three shows next year that aren’t in Vegas, but are relatively close to his home in the Lone Star State. He’ll play BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 1 and 2, before heading to Frank Erwin Center in Austin on June 3.

You can find out more about tickets at GeorgeStrait.com.

