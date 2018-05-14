It’s High Noon Neon time, and Jason Aldean can’t wait to hit the road with baby Memphis

ABC/Image Group LA

When Jason Aldean‘s High Noon Neon Tour kicks off tonight in Kansas City, Missouri, he’ll be bringing along someone new: his baby son, Memphis, who was born at the beginning of December.

“We’ve already had him a little bed built on our bus, so he’s gonna get started early,” the three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year tells ABC Radio. “Part of me thinks that’s really cool, to grow up in that environment and be around music all the time and musicians.”

Memphis has already developed quite a following on social media, thanks to his mom Brittany‘s frequent posts. Jason agrees that by all accounts, the adorable, blue-eyed baby is effectively his mini-me. And he can’t wait to see the effect that life on the road has on the little one.

“All the guys in my band will probably be teaching him how to play,” Jason smiles. “He’ll probably be a better musician than me by the time he’s eight. It’s inevitable he’s gonna grow up just being around all that stuff. So I’m interested to see what kind of influence that has on him later down the road.”

Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina join Jason on the High Noon Neon trek, and Lauren’s already volunteered her baby-sitting services in her spare time. The tour continues on to Peoria, Illinois and Des Moines, Iowa on Friday and Saturday.

