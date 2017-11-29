It’s never been better to be “Outta Style”: Aaron Watson rolls out live video from RodeoHouston

ABC/Image Group LA

Aaron Watson’s already enjoyed a nearly-twenty-year career on the Texas music scene, but his latest single, “Outta Style,” will go down as the song that broke him through through to the country mainstream.

The lead track from Watson’s Vaquero album is just steps away from the top-ten, but if you check out the video of Aaron’s performance last March at RodeoHouston, it’s clear folks in the Lone Star State already knew “Outta Style” was a hit.

Aaron’s music video was part of a ten-camera shoot in front of a crowd of more than 50,000 at one of the most famous country music events in the world. You can check out the live version of “Outta Style” on YouTube now, before it premieres Thursday on CMT Music, CMT’s all-video channel.

