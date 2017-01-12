Jake Owen Gets His Own Field of Dreams in His Hometown

RCA Nashville

A lifelong dream will come true for Jake Owen later this year, as Jake Owen Field opens in his hometown of Vero Beach, Florida.

The “American Country Love Song” singer found out about the honor after playing the 6th Annual Dinner, Auction and Concert for the Kevin Harvick Foundation in December. The field will be a partnership between the charity founded by the NASCAR Champion and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation.

It will be made up of two youth baseball parks, and is expected to open this summer.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...