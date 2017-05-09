Jake Owen offers up a three-minute tropical vacation in the video for “Good Company”

RCA Records

If you’re in desperate need of a tropical vacation, but you can’t quite make it the beach, Jake Owen is here to help you out.

The Florida native offers three minutes of relief in the new video for his latest single, “Good Company.” The clip follows him all the way from his bus to a private plane to the incredibly blue waters of the Bahamas.

Along the way, Jake does the expected snorkeling and fishing, while also managing to somehow frolic on the beach with a couple of pigs. The “American Country Love Song” chart topper stops to play for some local school kids as well, eventually rewarding one young music lover with a pair of Beats headphones after a pick-up basketball game.

You can check out Jake’s video for “Good Company” on YouTube now.

