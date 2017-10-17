Jake Owen’s Black Friday deal: Eleven years of “Greatest Hits”

RCA

Jake Owen is hoping you’ll do a little shopping on Black Friday — specifically, that you’ll pick up his new Greatest Hits album, which comes out the day after Thanksgiving.

In addition to six number-ones, the 13-track collection also includes two new songs — “Subliminal Love” and “Long as You’re in It” — which were both co-written by Jake.

Here’s the complete track listing for Jake Owen’s Greatest Hits, which spans the Florida native’s five studio albums since 2006:

“Yee Haw”

“Don’t Think I Can’t Love You”

“Eight Second Ride”

“Barefoot Blue Jean Night”

“Alone with You”

“The One That Got Away”

“Anywhere with You”

“Days of Gold”

“Beachin’”

“What We Ain’t Got”

“American Country Love Song”

“Subliminal Love”

“Long as You’re in It”

