Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr have a baby on the way

ABC/Image Group LA

Congratulations are in order for Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Kerr.

On Monday the couple announced on Instagram that Brittany is expecting.

Jason shared a picture of himself and Brittany sitting in the kitchen near an over, door open to show that it literally has a bun in it. She’s wearing a “Baby mama” T-shirt, he’s wearing a “Baby daddy” T-shirt.

“Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family,” Jason wrote. “This year just gets better and better.” He added the hashtag “bunintheoven.”

Jason an Brittany married in March of 2015.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...