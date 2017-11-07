Justin Moore shares a glimpse on tour in “Kinda Don’t Care” video

ABC/Image Group LA

Justin Moore is giving fans an up-close look at his Hell on a Highway Tour in his latest video for “Kinda Don’t Care.”

Directed by Cody Villalobos, the three-minute clip was filmed during several sold-out tour stops over the summer including shows in Sacramento and Redding, California; and Enumclaw, Washington.

“I am lucky enough that my wife and kids let me spend so much time on the road,” Moore said in a statement. “Performing for my fans is what I love the most about this career and know they are the reason it’s possible. So, I thought it would be really cool to showcase ‘Kinda Don’t Care’ and the tour in this way.”

Justin can be seen having a drink with his band backstage before a show as well as teaching his daughters’ guitar chords on the bus. The clip also gives views of the crowds from the back of the venues as well as what the audience looks like to Moore while he’s on stage performing.

“Kinda Don’t Care” is the title track off Moore’s latest album, which is his third consecutive release to top the charts. It is also his third single from the project following his previous number-one hits “You Look Like I Need A Drink” and “Somebody Else Will.”

