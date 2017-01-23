Justin Moore to Welcome Baby #4 in June

ABC/Image Group LA

Just a week after kicking off his American Made Tour with Lee Brice, Justin Moore has revealed he has a new baby on the way. This will be the fourth little one for Justin and his wife Kate.

“To have the opportunity to become parents again, is such a blessing and one we are so thankful to God for,” he said on Facebook. “We pray for a healthy baby boy or girl. Our three daughters are super excited, as are we.”

The new arrival is due in June, and will join big sister Ella, who’ll be seven next month, 5-year-old Kennedy and 2-year-old Rebecca.

