Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton reunite in Nashville for some “Tennessee Whiskey”

Justin Timberlake‘s Nashville stop on his Man of the Woods Tour proved to be the perfect opportunity for a reunion with Chris Stapleton.

The two became forever linked in November of 2015, when their performance of “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Drink You Away” on that year’s CMA Awards helped turn Stapleton from a well-respected Nashville singer/songwriter into a full-blown superstar. Wednesday night at Music City’s Bridgestone Arena, the pair revisited “Tennessee Whiskey,” the Traveller track that helped put Stapleton on the map.

The song, which was first a hit for George Jones, began with a verse from Chris, before JT joined on the chorus. After JT took the second verse, Stapleton delivered an extended electric guitar solo, before the audience took over, turning the country tune into an arena sing-along.

The pair then went on to do their collaboration from the Man of the Woods album, Justin’s single, “Say Something.” You can check out both performances, thanks to fan videos on YouTube.

