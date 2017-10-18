Kane Brown, Garth Brooks and OD’s Matthew Ramsey hit NYC for charity gala

ABC Radio

Kane Brown, Garth Brooks and Old Dominion‘s Matthew Ramsey all made appearances Tuesday night at the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research 42nd New York Honors Gala, which honored outstanding leaders in the music business.

Garth didn’t perform; he was on hand to present Steve Boom, Amazon’s VP of Music, with the Music Innovation Award. Garth was introduced by chart-topping hip-hop deejay, producer and social media star DJ Khaled.

Matthew, there without the rest of Old Dominion, was introduced by super-producer Shane McAnally, and performed the group’s smash hit “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart.” Kane also performed, as did pop/rock star Elle King, who won a CMA last year for her duet with Dierks Bentley, “Different for Girls.”

“I always say that what I do for a living is something that I would do anyway,” Matthew told ABC Radio on the red carpet before his performance. “And then we really get to see that music actually makes a difference. And so if I can come in here and lend a little bit of talent to that, to help, then I’m happy to do it.”

As for Kane, he’s never met a charitable cause he didn’t like.

“I just love supporting any cause,” the chart-stopping star told ABC Radio. “I know it sounds weird but any way I can help people out, I just love to do it!”

