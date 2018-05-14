Kane Brown joins Blake Shelton Tuesday on “The Voice”

ABC/Image Group LA

You can get a double dose of country hits Tuesday night on NBC’s The Voice.

Six-time-winning coach Blake Shelton wil sing his top ten hit, “I Lived It,” while Kane Brown stops by to perform his second #1, “Heaven.”

“Heaven” is the follow-up to Kane’s first chart topper, his duet with Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs.”

Rock band Panic! at the Disco will perform as well. You can catch The Voice starting at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBC.

Monday’s show focuses on special duets. It comes on at 8 as well.

