Kane Brown joins Blake Shelton Tuesday on “The Voice”

You can get a double dose of country hits Tuesday night on NBC’s The Voice.
Six-time-winning coach Blake Shelton wil sing his top ten hit, “I Lived It,” while Kane Brown stops by to perform his second #1, “Heaven.”
“Heaven” is the follow-up to Kane’s first chart topper, his duet with Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs.”
Rock band Panic! at the Disco will perform as well. You can catch The Voice starting at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBC.
Monday’s show focuses on special duets. It comes on at 8 as well.
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.