Kane Brown recalls his “horrific” marriage proposal

When he got engaged earlier this year, Kane Brown had a romantic proposal planned — complete with rose petals — but those plans went out the window because he simply couldn’t wait to pop the question.

In a recent interview with People, the country singer admits that he proposed to fiancée Katelyn Jae in April during an unlikely time: while the couple was watching The Amityville Horror.

It might not have been the most romantic moment — since the film is about newlyweds who move into a haunted house — but perhaps wedding bells were on Kane’s mind while watching the film.

“[It was a] weird proposal,” he admits. “I just couldn’t wait.”

Kane says they’re planning a wedding for the fall of 2018 — due to his grueling tour schedule, it was hard for them to nail down a time to tie the knot.

“That was the only open, free date that I had,” he says.

Kane is currently supporting Chris Young on his Losing Sleep World Tour, which has been extended into May of 2018.

