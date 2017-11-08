Kane Brown to appear on ABC’s “Nightline” tonight

Brian Jamie

Following his first-ever performance on the CMA Awards tonight, Kane Brown will be a guest on ABC’s Nightline. The segment, scheduled for 11:37 p.m. CT, will feature an exclusive interview with the country newcomer.

The 24-year-old made history earlier this year when he became the only artist to top all five Billboard country charts simultaneously. He released his self-titled debut album in December of last year, which also hit number-one on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart.

Kane’s most recent single, “What Ifs,” features Lauren Alaina and hit number-one on the airplay charts, and also topped Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs and Country Streaming Songs charts. His new single, “Heaven,” is out now.

Tune into the CMA Awards on ABC Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET as Kane makes his debut performance on the CMA Awards with Brad Paisley.

