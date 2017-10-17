Kane Brown’s “What Ifs” are now a reality: Newcomer sets record with first number-ones

RCA

Kane Brown not only has the biggest country album and song in America this week, he’s breaking records as well.

For the first time in history, Kane becomes the first artist to top all five Billboard country charts at the same time. His duet with Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs,” is #1 on the Country Airplay, Hot Country Songs, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Songs rankings. The Deluxe edition of his self-titled debut album is #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums tally as well.

On top of that, Kane Brown Deluxe arrives at #5 on the all-genre Billboard 200 ranking.

While he’s currently on Jason Aldean‘s They Don’t Know Tour with Chris Young, he’ll continue with Chris after the first of the year on Chris’ own Losing Sleep World Tour.

