Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood Set to Sing at the Grammys

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood are the first country artists set to perform at the Grammys next month on CBS.

Both Keith and Carrie are nominees, competing against each other for Best Country Solo Performance for “Church Bells” and “Blue Ain’t Your Color.” Keith’s also nominated for Best Country Album for Ripcord, while “Blue…” is up for Best Country Song as well.

So far there’s no word on whether the two might perform their CMA-nominated track, “The Fighter,” together. Though its yet to be released in the states as a single, it’s already been a hit Down Under, where Keith and Carrie toured together last month.

You can catch the 2017 Grammy Awards February 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

