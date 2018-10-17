Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Sheryl Crow and more complete the lineup for CMT’s first-ever all-female “Artists of the Year” gala

CMT

Dierks Bentley, Martina McBride and Sheryl Crow will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn Wednesday night, as CMT honors the country legend as their Artist of a Lifetime.

Keith Urban, Smokey Robinson, Elle King, Jimi Westbrook, Phillip Sweet, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood are also set to present at CMT’s annual Artists of the Year gala, along with Sissy Spacek, who’ll help honor Loretta. Trisha Yearwood will also supply a special introduction.

This is the first year CMT’s ever chosen an all-female roster of Artist of the Year honorees, and all the ladies are set to perform. Carrie Underwood will take the stage with her upcoming tour mates Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, while Miranda Lambert will sing with Pistol Annies.

Kelsea Ballerini will team up with Alison Krauss, as Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman perform with R&B legend Gladys Knight. Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott plans a special performance with singer/songwriter Tori Kelly and gospel music’s Kirk Franklin, while Maren Morris will remember Aretha Franklin with Americana favorite Brandi Carlisle.

You can tune in to hear all the music live from Nashville starting at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

