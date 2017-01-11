Keith Urban Is Off to the Races in 2017

Posted on January 10, 2017 by Admin

ABC/Image Group LA

Keith Urban is off to the races — quite literally.

The Aussie superstar is set to play the annual Legends Day concert on Saturday, May 27, ahead of the Indy 500 on Sunday. Dustin Lynch and Clayton Anderson will be his special guests on stage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Keith won’t be sticking around for the big race, however, because he’ll be off to another major track. He’ll play the Country 500 festival May 28 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Kid RockKip MooreChris JansonJamey JohnsonEaston CorbinEric Paslay and more are also on the bill that Sunday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

This entry was posted in Country Music News. Bookmark the permalink.