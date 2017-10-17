Keith Urban joins next month’s Country Rising benefit, as it expands to help victims of Vegas tragedy

The GreenRoom

In light of the recent tragedy in Las Vegas, next month’s Country Rising benefit in Nashville is expanding to donate money to shooting victims, as well as those affected by hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and other Caribbean Islands.

Keith Urban will also join the lineup that already includes Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, George Strait and Carrie Underwood.

Tickets for the November 12 concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m. CT, with pre-sales starting on Wednesday.

Due to scheduling conflicts with his dates in Spokane, Washington, Garth Brooks will no longer be on the bill. Instead he’ll donate all the money from his two November 12 shows to The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

