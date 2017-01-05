Keith Urban Says “Blue…” Instantly Felt Like “Your Favorite Pair of Jeans”

ABC/Image Group LA

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” becomes the 22nd #1 of Keith Urban’s career this week. The instant he heard it, the Australian superstar says he knew it was special.

“The very first time I heard it, it was just like, ‘Oh man. Play it again, play it again, play it again,’” he recalls. “Went and grabbed my guitar and started singing along with it almost right away. And it just felt like your favorite pair of jeans, right out of the gate.”

Even so, Keith admits his latest chart-topper did initially have its own set of challenges.

“Our job was to get in the studio and try and make it fit the rest of the record sonically, because it’s a waltz,” he says of the track from Ripcord. “[Producer] Dann Huff and I spent a long time tinkering and shaping everything…”

In the end, “Blue Ain’t Your Color” took its place next to the album’s three other number ones: “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16,” “Break on Me,” and “Wasted Time.”

