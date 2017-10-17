Keith Urban surprises fans with an intimate, free show Monday night in Nashville

ABC Radio

Keith Urban kicked off an impromptu Monday night show at Nashville’s The Basement with a rocking version of Dave Edmund’s 1970 classic “I Hear You Knocking.” Earlier in the day, the Australian superstar had hinted he was feeling like playing a surprise show, before tweeting out the details several hours later.

“I miss playing,” he told the capacity crowd at the intimate venue off 8th Avenue South. “We’re not touring right now. I miss gigging. So we called… and said, ‘Can we come and plug in?’ And they said, ‘Sure.’”

The CMA Entertainer of the Year contender continued his solo acoustic concert with his hits “Day Go By” and “Raining on Sunday,” before bringing his band out for “Long Hot Summer” and “You Look Good in My Shirt.” Along the way, he threw in his group The Ranch’s debut single, “Walkin’ the Country.”

“It’s been a crazy month, really. Just insane,” he said to the audience. “And literally while I was driving here tonight, I was talking to a friend of mine who is going out to be a part of Tom Petty’s memorial tonight for family.”

“We were both talking about the fact that we are both just going to be of service and be a part of something tonight,” Keith continued. “And I just wanted to play music so we can remember what it’s like to be alive, to celebrate and to be together and enjoy this beautiful, precious life.”

From there, Keith’s free concert rolled on with signature tunes like “Break on Me,” “Somewhere in My Car,” “Good Thing” and “Blue Ain’t Your Color” as well as the Ripcord cut, “Gone Tomorrow, Here Today.”

He also covered Mike Posner’s “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” and Steve Miller Band’s “The Joker,” and sang “Happy Birthday” to a fan as well.

